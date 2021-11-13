Lil Nas X Finds Out Ex Yai Ariza Has a Secret Wife and Kid in Maury Teaser

"Montero found the love of his life," Maury Povich narrates the promo for a special episode of Maury, featuring Lil Nas X and ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza

Lil Nas X chose an unconventional platform to finally go public with ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, appeared with his "That's What I Want" music video costar in a teaser for next Wednesday's episode of Maury, along with Ariza's wife and their 4-year-old son Noah.

"Montero found the love of his life," host Maury Povich narrates the promo, which was posted on the show's YouTube page. "But was shocked to discover Yai was married... with a child. Is Yai the dad? Or will Montero get exactly what he wants?"

Although the teaser appears to be another masterful piece of trolling to promote Lil Nas X's debut album Montero, it's stacked with all the Maury-isms that daytime viewers have grown to love. From a scorned wife to an on-air paternity test and an ill-timed marriage proposal, there's plenty of drama to devour in the 40-second clip.

Lil Nas X first sparked relationship rumors with Ariza in August, noting that he'd "found someone special," just weeks before they shared some steamy onscreen chemistry in his "That's What I Want" music video in September. In the video, Ariza's character turns out to have a wife and child (played by the same actors in the Maury teaser).

The "Industry Baby" artist has since admitted that he and Ariza dated and later broke up. "We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," Lil Nas X said last month on SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure."