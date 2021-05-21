“This song is very important to me,” Lil Nas X said of his latest music video, which he co-directed

Lil Nas X Comforts His Teenage Self at Prom in Emotional Music Video for 'Sun Goes Down'

Lil Nas X is getting vulnerable about his upbringing.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning artist, 22, released the music video for his latest single "Sun Goes Down." The musician co-directed the deeply personal video, which sees the star revisit some of the struggles as a teenager while he was coming to terms with his sexuality.

"Since ten, I've been feelin' lonely / Had friends but they was pickin' on me," he sings. "These gay thoughts would always haunt me / I prayed God would take it from me."

"It's hard for you when you're fightin' / And nobody knows it when you're silent," he adds.

Toward the end of the video, the musician's teenage self makes the decision to go to prom alone, only to wind up crying in the bathroom. After picking himself up off the floor, he's visited by his future self, who rests a reassuring hand on his shoulder.

"I know that you want to cry / But it's much more to life than dying / Over your past mistakes / And people who threw dirt on your name," the artist sings.

Afterwards, Lil Nas X walks alongside his younger self back to prom, where the teenager gets on the dance floor with a smile on his face.

On Friday, Lil Nas X shared that the release was near and dear to his heart.

"Sun goes down out now," he wrote on Twitter. "This song is very important to me. Hope you guys love it"

In addition to getting plenty of praise from his fans for the meaningful track, the musician also got a shout out from Taco Bell, his former place of work, which was included in one early scene from the video.

Lil Nas X recently opened up about the new release, telling PEOPLE it's his "most vulnerable song" to-date.

"I definitely tell about some of my upbringing and it's also just a really great song," he said. "And the video goes back to my past, to 2017 Lil Nas X in his prime. Like he was at prom, working at Taco Bell, and what he did in his room, praying his sexuality away. Like all these things that I experienced that I wanted to share with my fans."

"It's been such a huge shift, a huge change," he added of his journey since coming out publicly in 2019. "It's been a transformation throughout the small three years of my career so far. It's been fun, it's been sad, it's been a lot of things. But that's life."

The "Old Town Road" artist will also be making his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, serving as the musical guest for the season 46 finale, which will be hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy.