Lil Nas X Drops Epic Celebrity TikTok with Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow and More

The "INDUSTRY BABY" rapper was presented with the Innovator of the Year Award by friend and fellow artist Chloe Bailey at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend

Lil Nas X is rocking TikTok!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The musicians voiced over a catchphrase popularized by the New York Knicks fans in a quick clip — that has since gone viral with over 36 million views since hitting the platform.

Lil Nas X Tiktok Credit: Lil Nas X Tiktok

At the Variety event in Los Angeles, Lil Nas X was presented with the Innovator of the Year Award by Bailey, who opened with a moving tribute that celebrated her pal as a "once in a generation" artist who has changed "the world for the better."

Joking during his acceptance speech, the Grammy Award winner teased that he doesn't care who he offends with his music.

"It's been like a pretty crazy year," he said. "It's been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun pissing people off."

"I'm kidding," he added, before getting serious about the pressures he faced trying to top his 2019 smash "Old Town Road."

"This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it's very scary to try to follow up and keep it going," explained the Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill.

"But I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do," he continued. "I put effort into every single part of my career. And I'm super thankful for this award."

Lil Nas X accepts Innovator of the Year onstage during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The "INDUSTRY BABY" rapper, who dropped his debut album Montero in September, exclusively told PEOPLE that the project had very much been like a "baby" to him, after sporting a fake baby bump in photos and videos on social media in the month leading up to its release.

"I'm like a mother sending her child out into the world," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I've been working on for such a long time."

Lil Nas X also revealed he "changed in so many ways," from when he first started working on the album.

"I've changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways," he said. "I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back."