Another One! Lil Nas X Remixes 'Old Town Road' Again with Korean Pop Group BTS Member RM

The ever-evolving remixes of Lil Nas X’s breakout hit “Old Town Road” continued on Wednesday night, when the country rapper dropped “Seoul Town Road” with Korean pop group BTS member RM.

After his first remix of the song with Billy Ray Cyrus in April, the 20-year-old rapper later released “Old Town Raid,” which was derived from the viral Area 51 raid Facebook event. The rapper now releases “Seoul Town Road” on the heels of his Area 51-animated music video with Korean pop star, RM.

In the single, the BTS member surprises fans with his impressive Southern twang during his English-language verse in the “Seoul Town Road” single — introducing Lil Nas X to fans of yet another music genre after earning country music stardom following his original collaboration with Cyrus.

The two “Old Town Road” remixes come a month after the rapper’s raved-about performance alongside Cyrus at the BET Awards, where Lil Nas X called it “the most amazing thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“I’m just kinda in shock in this moment,” Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight following the performance. “The crowd stood up and they sang every word … I never felt a moment quite like that.”

After the release of the Seoul-inspired remix, Lil Nas made light of the seemingly endless remixes and wrote, “seoul town road joining the 79 other old town road remixes” shortly after it dropped on Wednesday night, before claiming the newest remix is “last one I PROMISSEE.”

“Old Town Road,” along with it’s remixes, is currently tied with Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day” and 2018’s “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber for the longest running #1 single in history, according to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Another remix of the song, featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, was released on July 12.