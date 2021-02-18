The Grammy-winner also lost his beloved grandma amid his depression

Lil Nas X Details His Personal Struggles Before Stardom: 'I Was Depressed, Had No Friends'

Lil Nas X is opening up about his previous battles with depression.

During a TikTok video montage he posted on Wednesday as part of his new Life Story series on the platform, the star got candid about some of the struggles he faced in his personal life ahead of his rapid rise to fame. (The video features photos and clips with text atop.)

"In 2017 I became the first [in] my family to get into college," he began. "During college I was depressed, had no friends and…. my grandmother passed."

Lil Nas X added that he soon developed hypochondria — also called illness anxiety disorder, which causes individuals to be unduly alarmed about having a serious medical condition without exhibiting any symptoms of that nature, according to Mayo Clinic.

"I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon… hypochondria," continued the Grammy-winner, who added that he began making music in 2018 and ultimately dropped out of school to live with his sister. "I was happy again!!!"

He dropped his first mixtape "Nasarati" not long after June 2018, citing that "THINGS WERE GOING GREAT! .. then they weren't ..."

Lil Nas X further detailed that his sister kicked him out, another brother of his who was providing assistance "left to the military" and his songs "were no longer doing good."

The "Rodeo" rapper went on to claim that in November 2018, "it was domestic violence everyday [sic]" when he moved in with another brother after "feeling hopeless."

Lil Nas X will continue chronicling aspects of his life in Part 2 of his TikTok venture.