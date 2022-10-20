Lil Nas X isn't afraid to tell fans when he's having a backstage emergency.

Before taking the stage at for his Long Live Montero Tour stop at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the "Industry Baby" performer reportedly told fans he needed a little extra time to prepare after throwing up backstage.

"Can y'all hear me? I just vomited so give me five minutes. It's not a joke," Lil Nas X said to the audience, per Rolling Stone. "Give me a second."

He entered the stage 10 minutes later, according to the outlet, and performed "Panini" before addressing the reason for his slight lateness once again. "When I say I vomited, I wasn't joking," he assured fans, pointing to a cup on the stage that would've been used for any retching incidents, though luckily none occurred during the concert.

Lil Nas X. Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post via Getty

The rest of the show, featuring a surprise appearance from Saucy Santana to perform their unreleased collaboration "Down Souf Hoes," went on without a hitch.

This wasn't the first time Lil Nas X had to pause a show to complete some personal business backstage. During a concert in Atlanta last month, he told fans from backstage that he was in the midst of pooping and would be back in "like a minute or two."

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s---, so please forgive me. But I'm gonna be like a minute or two, and I'll be right back," said the Grammy winner in an audience member-filmed clip posted on Sept. 29.

The following day, he reposted the video and tweeted, "lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."

Lil Nas X's Long Live Montero Tour wraps its North American leg this month with two more shows in Phoenix and San Francisco. Then, the "Old Town Road" superstar will perform across the UK and Europe throughout November before heading to Australia for the tour's final date in January.