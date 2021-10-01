"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," Lil Nas X said about his "That's What I Want" music video costar Yai Ariza

Lil Nas X Confirms He Dated, Broke Up with Music Video Costar: 'I Am Still Very Much in Love'

Days after revealing he's currently single, Lil Nas X is opening up about his last relationship.

The "Industry Baby" musician, 22, confirmed that he was dating Yai Ariza, his costar in his "That's What I Want" music video, but the two have since broken up.

"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," Lil Nas X said during a Thursday interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA hosts Tony Fly and Symon, according to a clip obtained by JustJared. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

The rapper explained that the two split because he needed to work on his career. "I love him; he is amazing," he said. "I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now."

Still, he told the hosts that Ariza is "the best person I have ever dated," before adding, "I am still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know?"

Yai Ariza and Lil Nas X Credit: Lil Nas X/YouTube

Lil Nas X left the door open for possible reconciliation, saying, "If it's meant [to be], it will happen in the future. … Life is long."

His Thursday interview comes the same week Lil Nas X told Andy Cohen that he is single. The rapper appeared on Cohen's Sirius XM show Tuesday, telling the host he was the one to end his latest relationship.

"I was seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don't want to anymore," he said, later adding, "I just want to work on music, and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy every blue moon."

Yai Ariza and Lil Nas X Credit: Yai Ariza/Instagram

In early August, Lil Nas X said he had "found someone special" in an interview with Variety, telling the magazine, "I think this is the one. I can't explain it — it's just a feeling."

Later that month, he spilled more details about his relationship, telling Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine interview that he and his current boyfriend met in May, "around the time" of his Saturday Night Live performance.

"I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet," he said at the time. "I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."

Celebrating the release of the "That's What I Want" music video earlier this month, Ariza wrote on Instagram, "You guys don't know how happy i feel to be part of something so big and special 🦋 this is going to change lives!!!!! Huge Thank you to @lilnasx for making me part of your wonderful vision, you are so special, you deserve it all, love uuu 💕."

In another post about the music video, the dancer said, "Feeling very grateful, thank you mi gente for all the love and good energy, this is bigger then me, this is changing lives and I love being part of the change 💕🦋🙏🏾🌊 I'm so proud of you, proud of me, proud of us @lilnasx 🦋."