Lil Nas X Dances Nude in Music Video for New Song 'Industry Baby' Featuring Jack Harlow

WARNING: Above video contains nudity

Lil Nas X is baring it all in his newest music video.

The 22-year-old rapper stripped down to his birthday suit in the prison-themed video for his latest single "Industry Baby," featuring Jack Harlow.

In the clip, Lil Nas X ditched a pink jumpsuit and danced alongside several other nude men in a prison shower (with genitalia blurred out). Jason Momoa made a cameo in a workout scene, and Harlow later smuggled tools into the rapper's cell to help him escape.

The Grammy winner managed to flee without detection as a security guard watched the risqué video for his last single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Last week, Lil Nas X poked fun at the ongoing Satan Shoe drama stemming from the song in a brief sketch teasing the video. The teaser made note of the backlash he faced for "Montero."

In March, the artist released the hit single with a promiscuous music video, featuring him sliding down a stripper pole to Hell and giving Satan a lap dance. Critics called out the video's numerous biblical references, with one Twitter user even accusing him of "destroying society."

The "Old Town Road" singer quickly clapped back and didn't mince words in defending himself, tweeting, "Y'all saying a gay n— twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."

"There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society," he added in another message.

Before dropping the music video, Lil Nas X penned a letter to his 14-year-old self, writing in part, "This will open doors for so many other queer people to simply exist."

"You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda," he continued. "But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f— out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -lnx"

Lil Nas X made waves at the BET Awards in June when he ended his live performance of "Montero" by kissing one of his male dancers. He told PEOPLE after the fact he felt "it's what needed to be done."