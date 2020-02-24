Watch Lil Nas X Make a Grand Entrance with a Bride When He Crashes a Wedding at Disney World

Image zoom Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Lil Nas X made an epic surprise for a special bride.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a hilarious video on Twitter, revealing that he “just crashed a wedding at Disney world.”

In the footage, the 20-year-old Georgia native rocks an all-white outfit as he enters the wedding reception hand-in-hand with the bride as his hit “Old Town Road” plays in the background. Then, the star immediately hits the dance floor with surprised guests, who screamed in excitement when he entered the room.

One female guest hilariously yells “What the f— is happening right now?!” to the person recording the special moment. One fan screen-grabbed the woman and commented, “this is EXACTLY MY REACTION” under the footage.

On Saturday, Little Nas X was named Outstanding New Artist at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards held in Pasadena, California on Saturday.

His latest win joins the artist’s 2020 Grammy Awards. The artist took home two Grammys with collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus, including one for best pop duo/group performance and one for best music video.

Both wins were for “Old Town Road,” their mega-popular song that blends pop, country and rap that was also nominated for record of the year.

The song shattered records in July and it made history by becoming the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Lil Nas X shared his reaction to the runaway success on Instagram, opening up about how drastically his life has changed since releasing the single.

“Last year in October, as a struggling artist starting to lose faith in what I could be, I went looking for beats on youtube. I remember clicking on so many generic sounding beats trying to find the right one for me,” he wrote in a lengthy post. “When suddenly I came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece. I immediately knew I would make something special out of it!”

“Did I know it would become the longest running number 1 song of all time? NO! but I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me,” he added. “This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year. thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. as I said before, it’s just the beginning!”