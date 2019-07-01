Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay in World Pride Post: 'I Thought I Made It Obvious'

Image zoom Terry Wyatt/Getty

Lil Nas X ended pride month by coming out as gay.

The “Old Town Road” rapper, 20, announced the news on Twitter, Sunday — World Pride Day — by posting a video of his song “C7osure” and urging his followers to listen again to its lyrics.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not [going to f— with me] no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he wrote, adding a sea of emoji including a rainbow.

He later shared a video of his EP's album artwork, zooming in on a rainbow projected on a building.

“Deadass thought I made it obvious,” he said.

“C7osure” finds Lil Nas X singing about a desire to live a more authentic life. “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

“True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free,” he also sings.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Drops EP 7 Featuring Cardi B and ‘Old Town Road’

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

RELATED: American Crime Actor Connor Jessup Comes Out as Gay: ‘Happy Pride!’

Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road” is currently in its 13th week atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

The Atlanta musician recently signed to Columbia Records. His EP, 7, followed his self-released project NASARATI from 2018.

It features Cardi B, Ryan Tedder, and, the Billy Ray Cyrus remix of “Old Town Road.”