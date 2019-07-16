Young Thug Says Lil Nas X Shouldn't Have Come Out as Gay: 'It's Just All Judgment'

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Fans praised Lil Nas X when he came out during Pride, but his collaborator Young Thug says in a new interview the star should have kept his sexual orientation private.

“I feel like he probably shouldn’t have told the world,” Young Thug said in a recent interview on hip-hop YouTube channel No Jumper. “He shouldn’t have told the world because it’s like, these days, motherf—ers just, it’s just all judgment. Like, motherf—ers just judging. It ain’t even about the music no more. Once you found out he was gay, everybody, soon as the song come on now, everybody, like, ‘This gay ass n—.’ N—s don’t even care to listen to the song no more.”

“I just feel like, he young, and it’s like backlash can come behind anything,” he continued. “So it’s like, it wasn’t a bad idea, and it was most definitely the best time to do it, during Pride. That was the best time to do it, that was a G’s move. But it’s like, he young, so I know what he going to be dealing with, with it in his mind, I dealt with this s— before. I know what he going to be dealing with. So that’s why I was like, f—, he should have never said that, he should have never told them.”

Lil Nas X hasn’t acknowledged Young Thug’s comments online, but he previously told BBC America, “I used to be that person being negative. I’m not angry or anything [about it], because I understand how they just want that reaction.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Young Thug said he thought Lil Nas X was a great new rapper, especially from his same hometown of Atlanta.

“I don’t judge no new, no new. [Lil] Pump, him or nobody,” Young Thug said. “I don’t give a f— what they rap about, they don’t got to make sense, they don’t got to rap about the struggle. Nothing to me. I just adore, I just adore what they’re thinking.”

The interview came back to Lil Nas X’s sexuality after Young Thug claimed, “You can’t say nothing about a gay person now. Back then, every song you’d say something about a gay n—. Now you can’t.” In 2016, Young Thug posed wearing a dress on the cover of his mixtape JEFFERY.

Lil Nas X just logged a 15th straight week at No. 1 for “Old Town Road,” which he originally remixed with Billy Ray Cyrus. The new remix, which he released July 12, also features viral yodeling singer Mason Ramsey. If the song remains at No. 1 for a 16th week, it ties the record for most weeks spent at No. 1.

Young Thug also talked about his remix, which wasn’t out at the time of the interview, and again praised Lil Nas X’s music.

“He already showed me the most respect by saying that I inspired him,” Young Thug said. “So I don’t even care like, I ain’t even caring to get in his way. I want him to get a trillion dollars, I want him to get more money than me.”