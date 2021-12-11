Lil Nas X, Coldplay Drop Out of U.K. Jingle Bell Ball After Team Members Test Positive for COVID-19

British rapper ArrDee and rocker Tom Grennan have joined this weekend's lineup in wake of the artists' withdrawals

Capital FM revealed the news in a statement early Saturday morning, just hours after Lil Nas X, 22, performed a variety of songs for thousands of concertgoers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on," the U.K. radio station said of this weekend's event.

British rapper ArrDee and rocker Tom Grennan have joined the show's lineup in wake of the artists' withdrawals, according to the statement. Both performers will take the stage on Saturday, while ArrDee is set to return for a second set on Sunday.

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran will perform extended sets on their respective nights as well. Sheeran, 30, recovered from his own battle with COVID-19 in early November after contracting the virus in late October.

The Jingle Bell Ball is the latest holiday concert series to face the impacts of COVID-19. On Friday, Doja Cat announced that she had pulled out of performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stops in N.Y.C. and Boston this weekend after members from her production team tested positive for the virus.

"We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine," the 26-year-old artist said in a message on her social media accounts.

"I'm very disappointed," she later added, "Jingle Ball has a great lineup for you all, wish I could be there."

Alongside the post, Doja Cat wrote, "I love you guys so much and I'm so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon."

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States and around the world as the Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread at rapid rates. On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 43 people across 22 states were identified as having the Omicron variant in the first eight days of December.

In November, children ages 5 to 11 were approved to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. That same month, the CDC approved COVID-19 boosters for all Americans ages 18 and up. The agency approved boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those ages 16 and up on Thursday.