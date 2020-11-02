Lil Nas X tweeted, "all i do is tweet and make bangers. leave me alone damn"

Lil Nas X Claps Back at Homophobic 'Haters' After Dressing Up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X is blocking out the haters.

The "Old Town Road" star, 21, paid homage to his fave Nicki Minaj on Halloween. Lil Nas X — in full drag — emulated the rapper's outfit in her "Superbass" music video.

"NAS MARAJ !!!" he captioned the photos, referencing the stan account he ran for Minaj before his rise to stardom.

While Lil Nas X received celebratory comments from the likes of Andy Cohen, Iggy Azalea, Doja Cat and Lauren Jauregui, he also had to clap back at haters who criticized his costume.

After rapper Dave East shared a homophobic slur when referring to Lil Nas X's outfit on his Instagram Stories, fans quickly came to his defense.

"Your obsession you have with the lgbtq community is getting weird," wrote one fan with screenshots of East's Instagram Stories. "Do you have anything to share with the class?"

Lil Nas X also referred to the derogatory slang term used in the Caribbean against gay men in another tweet, adding that "n— can’t even be homophobic the proper way smh butchering the hell out of the patois."

"bro i don’t bother a soul in this industry," he later tweeted. "all i do is tweet and make bangers. leave me alone damn."

On Monday morning — as negative comments about his costume ensued in some online spaces — the "Panini" singer further addressed the homophobic comments.

"it’s november 2nd and grown men are waking up to have group discussions about a costume i wore on Halloween," he tweeted, before sharing a meme about the negative comments claiming he's "part of the agenda to emasculate."

"Why is 'think about the kids' only weaponized with regards to queer bodies?" tweeted one fan, which Lil Nas X retweeted. "You see people running around with guns, being abusive, colourist, profane and just horrible human beings & it’s crickets, let a man put on some lipgloss & eyeshadow and you turn into UNICEF."

He also shared a selfie at the gym captioned, "i feel like my haters be wanting a kiss."

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019 after tweeting a video of his song "C7osure."

Chatting with The Guardian in April 2020, he said he had initially "planned to die with the secret" of his sexuality.

"I don't want to encourage them to do something they don't 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school because it's just super hard," he said in the interview. "It's easier for me — I'm not depending on anybody. There's no one who's going to kick me out of the house, nobody to start treating me s—."