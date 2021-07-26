Lil Nas X Responds to Criticism of His 'Industry Baby' Music Video: 'Y'all Hate Gay People'

"Y'all be silent as hell when n----- dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women," Lil Nas X tweeted

WARNING: Above video contains nudity.

Lil Nas X is clapping back at criticism over the nudity-filled, prison-themed music video for his latest single "Industry Baby."

In the video, which dropped Friday, the 22-year-old Grammy winner ditched a pink jumpsuit and danced alongside several other nude men in a prison shower (with genitalia blurred out).

With a little help from Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X managed to flee the facility without detection as a security guard watched the risqué music video for his last single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

On Sunday, one Twitter user claimed that the rapper "isn't fighting for gay rights" but instead accused him of "marketing the sexual irresponsibility that's causing young men to die from AIDS."

Lil Nas X Twitter Lil Nas X's Twitter response | Credit: Lil Nas X Twitter

"Being gay is one thing, but being a super spreader is another," the user wrote. "There's nothing healthy or helpful about that video. Especially for children."

Firing back, the artist defended his song and its video, writing, "Y'all be silent as hell when n----- dedicate their entire music catalogue to rapping about sleeping with multiple women."

Lil Nas X Dances Nude in Music Video for New Song 'Industry Baby' Featuring Jack Harlow Lil Nas X dances nude in music video for "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow | Credit: lil nas x/ youtube

"But when i do anything remotely sexual i'm 'being sexually irresponsible' & 'causing more men to die from aids,' " he said. "Y'all hate gay ppl and don't hide it."

Lil Nas X released his hit single "Montero" in March with another risqué music video, featuring him sliding down a stripper pole to Hell and giving Satan a lap dance. Critics called out the video's numerous biblical references, with one Twitter user even accusing him of "destroying society."

The "Old Town Road" singer quickly clapped back to defend himself at the time, tweeting, "Y'all saying a gay n---- twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."

Last month, the "Old Town Road" singer also shut down homophobic comments about his performance at the BET Awards, during which he locked lips with one of his dancers onstage.

Replying to a video of an older gay man criticizing his "sexual" performance, Lil Nas X stressed that he's going to just keep being himself.

"Y'all hate yourselves so much. Y'all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl," he wrote. "Y'all are uncomfortable with what i do because y'all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. Work on yourselves."