Lil Nas X Claps Back at People ‘Sexualizing’ Gay Men After James Charles Makeup Video

The night before, Lil Nas X responded to a Republican congressional candidate who criticized a promo image for his new song "Holiday"

Lil Nas X is clapping back at critics for "sexualizing" his new collaboration with YouTuber James Charles.

After sharing on social media that Lil Nas X would get his makeup done by Charles in a new video, the 21-year-old stars received negative, teasing comments about their sexuality.

Lil Nas X responded to the hateful tweetes, writing back to PopCrave, "2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it."

"I just know they f—ed after this," one of the mean comments read.

In Charles' new YouTube clip, the makeup artist does a look inspired by Lil Nas X's music video for "Holiday."

"DOING @LILNASX'S MAKEUP IS NOW LIVE!" tweeted Charles. "This collab was genuinely so much fun to film, I hope you guys love it!"

The "Panini" musician's tweet about his Charles collab came just a day after he defended himself from Angela Stanton-King, a failed Republican congressional candidate from Georgia, who criticized a promo photo for "Holiday."

The image, released prior to the single, features a shirtless Lil Nas X leaning in closely to kiss a clone of himself.

"So this is what black culture is pushing to our youth now? Sex with everything and everyone including yourself? Is lil nas x tonguing himself down?" Stanton-King, 43, tweeted in response to the promo image.

Lil Nas X wrote back, "just say ur turned on and go."

The "Old Town Road" star came out as gay in 2019 after sharing a video of his song "C7osure."

Chatting with The Guardian in April 2020, he said he had initially "planned to die with the secret" of his sexuality.

"I don't want to encourage them to do something they don't 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school because it's just super hard," he said in the interview. "It's easier for me — I'm not depending on anybody. There's no one who's going to kick me out of the house, nobody to start treating me s—."

Image zoom Lil Nas X | Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Since coming out, Lil Nas X has spoken out against homophobes.

Earlier this month, the star clapped back after being criticized for dressing as Nicki Minaj in her "Superbass" music video on Halloween.

"it's november 2nd and grown men are waking up to have group discussions about a costume i wore on Halloween," he tweeted, before sharing a meme about the negative comments claiming he's "part of the agenda to emasculate."