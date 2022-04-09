Lil Nas X Celebrates His 23rd Birthday with a Special Shoutout to Birthday Twin Jazmine Sullivan

"Having a birthday party tonight and I really hope my team was able to book an Alvin and the chipmunks performance or I will be really sad," Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter

Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Birthday wishes are in order for Lil Nas X!

The "Old Town Road" singer turned 23 years old on Saturday and celebrated with a series of hilarious posts on Twitter.

"Don't hate me but this is a collective thank u to everyone who's telling my happy birthday," he wrote. "This is for everybody so nobody can't say I didn't say thank you. I'm saying it right here ok?"

"I'm saying thank you. TO everyone. You can't say I didn't say it!" Lil Nas X added.

The rapper also joked about his upcoming birthday celebrations: "Having a birthday party tonight and I really hope my team was able to book an Alvin and the chipmunks performance or I will be really sad."

In another tweet, the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" singer congratulated R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan as she celebrates turning 35 years old on the same day. Sullivan recently won her first two Grammys at last week's awards show, winning for best R&B album and best R&B performance. "@jsullivanmusic hbd twin," Lil Nas X tweeted.

During the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, the singer-rapper performed a medley of hits off of his debut album, 2021's Montero.

After performing "Dead Right Now" in a sparkling black cape-like outfit, Lil Nas X moved backstage while a video montage played for viewers highlighting the controversy surrounding the music video for his much-talked-about single, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

Along with tweets and news articles flashing onscreen from those who criticized the song and video, voices of various newscasters could also be heard panning "Montero" for its risqué religious and sexual themes.

Lil Nas X then reappeared on stage in a diamond-encrusted crop top.

There, he sang the previously alluded to title track before transitioning to perform his song "Industry Baby," featuring a cameo by fellow rapper Jack Harlow in a different outfit.

Lil Nas X scored five Grammy nominations at this year's ceremony, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best melodic rap performance, and best music video.

The artist previously announced his debut album with an over-the-top pregnancy photoshoot for PEOPLE in September.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he said at the time of listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his song "Dolla Sign Slime." "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.' "