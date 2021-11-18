Lil Nas X appeared in an episode of Maury "loosely based" on the music video for his song "That's What I Want"

Lil Nas X Caught in the Middle of a 'Scandalous' Love Triangle on Maury — Watch the Episode!

Lil Nas X is ready for the results of Maury's lie detector test!

The full-length version of the Maury episode featuring the 22-year-old singer debuted Wednesday, showing Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) involved in bitter love triangle.

On the melodramatic daytime show, Lil Nas X appeared simply as Montero to profess his love for fellow guest Yai Ariza — who also appeared as the Grammy Award winner's football teammate and locker room lover in the music video for his hit song "That's What I Want" — to host Maury Povich.

The episode, which dropped on the Maury show's official YouTube channel, also featured Ariza's enraged wife Ashley — who was also reprising her role from the music video.

"Scandalous love triangles and scandalous results today on Maury," Povich said at the top of the episode, which featured the same over-the-top antics seen on other episodes of Maury — in which guests run around, fight and argue about faithfulness, paternity tests and other love-related issues.

Lil Nas X played the role of a confident lover with brashness, angering Ashley further by telling her he didn't think Ariza was the real father of her child.

The episode even went so far as to feature both a paternity test and a lie detector test to get to the bottom of Ariza and Ashley's relationship troubles.

The lines between reality and parody are quite blurry in the clip, as Lil Nas X has previously revealed that he did actually date Ariza and might do so again one day.

"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," the "Industry Baby" artist admitted last month on SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

"I love him; he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now," he explained, calling Ariza "the best person I have ever dated," before adding: "I am still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know?"

The end of the Maury episode showed a shocked Ashley running from the studio after the paternity test revealed Ariza was not the father of her little boy, only to later see Lil Nas X follow suit after a lie detector test also revealed Ariza's infidelity to him.

The video clip seemed so real that, at the very end, a title card was included that read, "The 'Montero' segment is a collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Maury Show for entertainment purposes. The storyline is loosely based on the music video, 'That's What I Want' by Lil Nas X."

"Montero came to the Maury show, and Maury was happy to help Montero tell this story and contribute to the LNX creative vision," a spokesperson for the show said Wednesday in a statement to The LA Times.