All the Artists Who've Charted a Song at No. 1 for as Long as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Lil Nas X and Cyrus just hit 14 weeks on top of the Hot 100 with their remix of “Old Town Road,” which Cyrus hopped on after the original got removed from Billboard‘s Hot Country chart for not having enough “elements of today’s country music.”
Whitney Houston, "I Will Always Love You"
When Houston hit No. 1 for a 14th week in 1993 with her performance of “I Will Always Love You” from the film Bodyguard, it was the first time any song had accomplished the feat. It was also the second time that song had been on the charts, after Dolly Parton’s original version topped out at No. 53 in 1982; Houston’s cover once again climbed to No. 3 in 2012 after her death.
Boyz II Men, "I'll Make Love to You"
Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You” was the first song to tie Houston’s record with 14 weeks atop the chart in 1994, albeit nonconsecutively. Before Houston, the group already held the record for the longest run at No. 1 with 13 weeks for “End of the Road” in 1992.
Los del Río, "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)"
Spanish duo Los del Río have only hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 once, and they did it for 14 weeks in 1996 with the English version of their single “Macarena,” which spawned an accompanying dance.
Elton John, "Candle In the Wind 1997"/"Something About the Way You Look Tonight"
John became the only artist to top the chart for 14 weeks with a double A-side single: his 1997 remake of 1974’s “Candle In the Wind” to commemorate Princess Diana’s death, with new song “Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” which debuted at No. 1 together. According to Guiness World Records, it’s the best selling physical single since song charts began in the ’50s, at 33 million copies.
Mariah Carey, "We Belong Together"
Carey topped the chart for 14 (non-consecutive) weeks in 2005 with her solo smash “We Belong Together,” which revived her career as her first solo No. 1 since 1998’s “My All.”
The Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling"
The Black Eyed Peas replaced their own song, “Boom Boom Pow,” at the top of the Hot 100 in 2009 after 12 weeks with “I Gotta Feeling,” which spent 14 weeks in the position. Their 26 weeks, or half a year, at No. 1 is the longest consecutive run by an artist.
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk!"
“Uptown Funk!” was British producer Mark Ronson’s first song to even chart on the Hot 100, spending 14 weeks at No. 1 in 2015 thanks in part to a feature from perennial chart-topper Mars.
Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day"
Boyz II Men once again broke their own record in 1995, with help from Carey (who went on to tie their previous record as well) when the song “One Sweet Day” stayed at No. 1 for 16 weeks. The anthem honoring people with HIV/AIDS, including Carey’s recently deceased producer David Cole, is also the longest-running song to debut at No. 1.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
When Bieber joined Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s already popular “Despacito,” the song quickly rocketed to No. 1, tying Carey and Boyz II Men’s record by logging 16 weeks in 2017. It’s also the longest-running song at the top of the chart with Spanish lyrics.