All the Artists Who've Charted a Song at No. 1 for as Long as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

When Houston hit No. 1 for a 14th week in 1993 with her performance of “I Will Always Love You” from the film Bodyguard, it was the first time any song had accomplished the feat. It was also the second time that song had been on the charts, after Dolly Parton’s original version topped out at No. 53 in 1982; Houston’s cover once again climbed to No. 3 in 2012 after her death.