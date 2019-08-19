Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Congratulate Billie Eilish on Dethroning 'Old Town Road' as No. 1 Song

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' summer hit "Old Town Road" was at the top of the charts for 19 weeks
“Old Town Road” has been knocked off its Billboard chart perch.
On Monday, Billie Eilish earned her first No. 1 single on the Hot 100 chart with “Bad Guy,” officially dethroning Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ summer hit “Old Town Road” after 19 weeks.
The rapper, 20, congratulated Eilish on Twitter, writing, “U deserve this!”
And the country singer also sent a message of congratulations. “@billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride,” the father of Miley Cyrus wrote on Twitter.
Eilish, 17, is also the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard.
RELATED: Lil Nas X Was ‘Pushed by the Universe’ to Publicly Come Out as Gay After ‘Old Town Road’ Success
In late July, “Old Town Road” made history by becoming the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
Lil Nas X thanked his fans and followers in a lengthy Instagram post, recalling how he was a “struggling artist” less than a year ago and sharing how his life has drastically changed for the better.
“Did I know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? NO! but I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me,” he shared. “This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year.”
Mariah Carey, who previously held the title for 16 weeks in 1995-96 for “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men, also shared a congratulatory tweet to the breakout star with a photoshopped image of herself passing the torch to him.
“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history!” she wrote. “We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!”