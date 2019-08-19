Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Congratulate Billie Eilish on Dethroning 'Old Town Road' as No. 1 Song

“Old Town Road” has been knocked off its Billboard chart perch.

On Monday, Billie Eilish earned her first No. 1 single on the Hot 100 chart with “Bad Guy,” officially dethroning Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ summer hit “Old Town Road” after 19 weeks.

The rapper, 20, congratulated Eilish on Twitter, writing, “U deserve this!”

And the country singer also sent a message of congratulations. “@billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride,” the father of Miley Cyrus wrote on Twitter.

Image zoom Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Billy Ray Cyrus HGL/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Eilish, 17, is also the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard.

In late July, “Old Town Road” made history by becoming the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Lil Nas X thanked his fans and followers in a lengthy Instagram post, recalling how he was a “struggling artist” less than a year ago and sharing how his life has drastically changed for the better.

“Did I know it would become the longest running number 1️⃣ song of all time? NO! but I am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me,” he shared. “This song has changed my life and the way I see the world around me in less than a year.”

Mariah Carey, who previously held the title for 16 weeks in 1995-96 for “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men, also shared a congratulatory tweet to the breakout star with a photoshopped image of herself passing the torch to him.

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history!” she wrote. “We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!”