Lil Nas X's Biggest Moments of 2021 (So Far), Ahead of His VMAs Performance This Weekend

In October 2020, the star revealed that he was dating but this August, said that he had found "someone special" that could be "the one."

"I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he told Variety. "I've found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can't explain it — it's just a feeling."

He told VMan magazine later that month that he and his current boyfriend met "around the time" of his Saturday Night Live performance in May, and that they "just started dating maybe two weeks ago."

"I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet," he told the outlet. "I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."