Lil Nas X Says He's 'Sorry' for Offending Trans Community with Tweet Joking That He Transitioned

Lil Nas X is apologizing to the transgender community.

In a since-deleted tweet shared Tuesday, the "Old Town Road" musician posted a photo of a woman who looked slightly similar to him alongside the caption, "the surgery was a success," joking that he had transitioned.

The post was met with criticism from members of the LGBTQ+ community for joking about transgender individuals, especially as more than 400 anti-trans bills are currently being proposed across the United States, according to the ACLU.

One quote response to Lil Nas X's tweet read, "you're a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke."

The 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, responded to the tweet, writing, "im literally just saying she looks like me y'all cannot be f---ing serious."

Another Twitter user quoted his explanation and wrote, "Why did he have to mention surgery tho."

"because she has titties? are u dense?" said Lil Nas X in a quote tweet.

Shortly after the exchanges, the "Industry Baby" singer took to the social media platform once again and addressed the criticism. "apologies to the trans community," he wrote. "i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry."

In response to his apology, a Twitter user who identifies as transgender wrote, "Baby, this apology ain't it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell!"

Lil Nas X then quoted her tweet, writing, "girl eat my ass."

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign reported that "at least 38 transgender people" were murdered, with a majority of them being Black or Latinx transgender women.

"These victims, like all of us, are loving partners, parents, family members, friends and community members. They worked, went to school and attended houses of worship," wrote the organization. "They were real people — people who did not deserve to have their lives taken from them."

Lil Nas X's comments arrive shortly before Transgender Day of Visibility, which honors the community annually on March 31.