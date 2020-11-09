Lil Nas X Announces New Single 'Holiday' with Help from Michael J. Fox: 'Don't Go to 2020'

The 21-year-old rapper announced that he is set to make his triumphant return to the music scene with his upcoming release, "Holiday" — which he revealed with the help of Michael J. Fox on Sunday evening.

First teased in a commercial during the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the promo finds Lil Nas X traveling back in time on horseback to the tune of his record-breaking smash hit, "Old Town Road." As he rides through a Western town, the singer watches as Santa gets thrown out of a bar after too many drinks.

As he picks up Santa's hat from the ground, the label within it changes from "Santa Claus" to "Santa Nas X," as another message, "You are the new Santa," reads on a second label below.

Lil Nas X's horse then morphs into a reindeer as he transforms into Santa before he flies off on a sleigh as a preview of his upcoming track — which drops on Friday — plays. The clip ends with a short appearance from Fox, 59, channeling his Back to the Future character of Marty McFly, where he warns Lil Nas X, "Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020."

Fans of the Grammy award-winning star have been waiting for new music from the "Panini" crooner after he began to tease his upcoming debut album this year. He previously released his first EP, 7, in 2019.

In a July Twitter post, Lil Nas X shared that his album was "almost finished" as he revealed that he was also working on a mixtape at the same time too.

That same month, the Georgia native teased a track from the upcoming LP, titled "Call Me By Your Name," before he later revealed other tracks from the album, including, "Titanic," "One of Me" and "Don’t Want It."

Later in October, Lil Nas X teased more about his upcoming releases, where he deemed the month of November as "Nasvember."

Alongside his upcoming music ventures, Lil Nas X also has another soon-to-be-released project: a children's book.

Announced in September, C Is for Country, will be released on Jan. 5, 2021 and will follow Lil Nas X and Panini the pony "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown," according to the Random House Kids' website.

Illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, the children's book will also include "plenty of hidden surprises for Nas' biggest fans," the website adds.