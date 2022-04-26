Lil Nas X Announces Upcoming Long Live Montero Tour and Says 'U Better Come' — 'Deal?'

Long Live Montero is in support of Lil Nas X's debut album Montero and will kick off on Sept. 6 in Detroit

Sell your houses, cars, pick up extra shifts and don't leave your computer on Friday because Lil Nas X tour tickets are going on sale!

On Tuesday, the "Industry Baby" singer (né Montero Lamar Hill) announced his first-ever tour in support of his debut album Montero.

The tour, titled Long Live Monter,o will make stops across North America and Europe. Kicking off in Detroit on Sept. 6, the star will perform in major cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in San Francisco on Oct. 23. The European leg will kick off on Nov. 8 in Amsterdam.

Lil Nas X, 23, expressed his excitement on social media by sharing a photo of his tour poster and writing, "and u better come. or don't idc lol.. jk i do care please come ok? deal?"

Tickets will be available for presale on Cash App Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT. They will then go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on longlivemontero.com.

The news comes after Lil Nas X returned to social media after an almost four-month hiatus in March.

"why are people surprised i've been away for so long? have y'all really never heard of maternity leave?" he joked on Twitter. "i'm so happy i'm back on the internet. I missed me so much."

The Grammy-winning star often uses Twitter to interact and joke around with his fans — so when he suddenly went silent in December after testing positive for COVID, it sparked concern from fans.

But he returned with a clever nod to the fact that he announced his debut album Montero with an over-the-top pregnancy photoshoot for PEOPLE in September.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he said at the time of listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his song "Dolla Sign Slime." "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

Lil Nas X released Montero on Sept. 17 and said on Twitter beforehand that its creation was "therapeutic."

"I've changed in so many ways," he told PEOPLE. "I've changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back."

He also said he learned through the creation of this album "to have full faith in myself."