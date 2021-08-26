"I've realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own," wrote Lil Nas X on Twitter

Lil Nas X Says Making His Album 'Has Been Therapy' as He Announces Release Date with Hilarious Video

It's Montero time!

Lil Nas X announced that his debut album Montero is coming on Sept. 17 as he shared a hilarious video teasing the release. In his post, the musician said creating the album "has been therapy" for him.

"I've learned to let go of trying to control people's perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be," wrote Lil Nas X, 22, on Twitter. "I've realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own."

"My debut album 'Montero' 🦋💕 is yours September 17th," he continued.

In the hilarious video paired with his post — Lil Nas X appears as a news anchor in a platinum wig as he breaks the news of a "power bottom rapper" and his "caucasian friend" escaping from prison, referring to the "Industry Baby" music video with Jack Harlow.

"This comes just months after the talentless homosexual was sentenced for five years in prison. Investigators say that anyone who comes in contact with the power bottom should contact authorities immediately," he says in the video.

The video then transitions into Lil Nas X in the pink prison suit from "Industry Baby" —driving away into the desert in a teal convertible, as his unreleased song "That's What I Want" plays in the background.

The rapper then stops to make a call at a phone booth before the ground collapses beneath him. He then proceeds to fall into a dark underworld as the words "Lil Nas X presents the debut album Montero coming September 17" float away.

In June, the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" singer announced his first full-length album would be "coming soon."

The rapper released Grammy-nominated 7 in June 2019, his debut EP which included tracks such as "Old Town Road," "Panini," "Bring U Down."

Earlier this week, the rapper announced he "officially worked at Taco Bell again" as the food chain named him its chief impact officer. Lil Nas X, who worked his first job at Taco Bell as a teenager, called the experience a "full circle" moment.

The Grammy winner also recently opened up about his new relationship in an interview with Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract for VMan Magazine — and said it's "one of the best" relationships he's had.

"I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet," he told Abstract. "I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."

Meanwhile, the rapper previously told Variety that he may have found "the one."

"I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he said in an interview for the outlet's Power of Young Hollywood issue.

"I've found someone special now," he said. "I think this is the one. I can't explain it — it's just a feeling."