Lil Nas X talked about his sexuality on camera for the first time since coming out as gay on June 30.

The “Old Town Road” rapper appeared on BBC America on Friday, where he revealed that he considered taking his sexual orientation “to the grave” and never publicly addressing it, but that, ultimately, he didn’t “want to live my entire life… not doing what I want to do.”

“I’m also, I feel like, opening the doors for more people,” the 20-year-old star told BBC, adding that he hopes his decision will help others “feel more comfortable” coming out.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Comes Out as Gay in World Pride Post: ‘I Thought I Made It Obvious’

Image zoom Lil Nas X Terry Wyatt/Getty

But the Atlanta musician admitted that his sexuality is “not really accepted in either the country [or] hip-hop communities.” And when asked if he’s expecting backlash, Lil Nas X was quick to respond: “Oh, I’m already getting it. I used to be that person being negative. I’m not angry or anything [about it], because I understand how they just want that reaction.”

On Tuesday, he clapped back at Internet trolls in a since-deleted Instagram post captured by The Shade Room. “Say one more homophobic thing to me,” he captioned a picture of the cowboy emoji.

Image zoom Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X Courtesy of Strategic Public Relations

RELATED: Lil Nas X Drops EP 7 Featuring Cardi B and ‘Old Town Road’

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade came to his defense in the comment section, writing, “Focus on all the good in your life. Don’t allow these fools get to you. It’s a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nelly Supports Lil Nas X After Rapper Came Out as Gay: ‘I Compliment Him on His Courage’

Lil Nas X has also received love from members of the LGBTQIA+ community and other celebrities, including Miley Cyrus.

“So proud of my baby brother @lilnasx,” tweeted Miley — whose father, Billy Ray Cyrus, collaborated with Lil Nas X on his No. 1 smash hit. “In your corner forever my friend!” she added with heart and rainbow emoji.

“Old Town Road” is currently in its 13th week atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

Lil Nas X recently signed to Columbia Records. His EP, 7, followed his self-released project NASARATI from 2018, which features Cardi B, Ryan Tedder, and, the Billy Ray remix of “Old Town Road.”