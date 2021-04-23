Lil Mosey Charged with Rape and Warrant Issued for Rapper’s Arrest

Two women attended a party hosted by Lil Mosey in January and alleged he and another party guest raped them during the night

Lil Mosey is facing rape charges and Washington State has issued a bench warrant for the rapper's arrest.

Lil Mosey – whose real name is Lathan Moses Stanley Echols – was expected to appear in court on April 21 and failed to appear, court records show.

The 19-year-old rapper is facing a second-degree rape charge for the alleged sexual assault of two women at a party he hosted at a cabin in Lewis County in January, a police affidavit regarding probable cause obtained by PEOPLE states.

A rep for Lil Mosey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

One woman said that she and her friend were drinking White Claws and champagne before she began to lose memory, according to the affidavit.

The woman "said she does not remember much after drinking the champagne but remembered waking up in an upstairs bedroom in her bra and underwear and someone said there was a video of her having sex," according to the affidavit. "It was learned at this point that [the victim] had no specific memory of a rape taking place. She remembered people saying she had sex but could not recall who said that and did not remember engaging in sexual intercourse."

The two friends told authorities that they engaged in consensual sex with the "Blueberry Faygo" rapper in a car.

Per the affidavit, one of the women "did admit to having consensual with [Lil Mosey] while he was in the car," but when they moved to an upstairs bedroom she felt hazy and the sex between her, Lil Mosey, and another man, Francisco Prater, was not consensual with moments of "force."

That woman "had injuries which she could not explain, including bruising on her arm, neck, and inner knee."

Francisco Prater also has a warrant for his arrest for missing court on Wednesday, court records show.

Legal representation for Prater could not immediately be identified to comment on his behalf.

The charge of second-degree rape – which is a Class A felony in the state of Washington – carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine.