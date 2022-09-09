Lil' Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj's Son on New 'Plan B' Remix with Megan Thee Stallion

Lil' Kim said she was "clearly talking about an ex" and "would never say anything about anyone's child"

By
Published on September 9, 2022 12:16 PM
Lili Kim, Nicki Minaj
Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lil' Kim is making it clear that her feature on a new Megan Thee Stallion remix is in no way a dig at Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, 48, teamed up with Megan for a remix of the star's hit single "Plan B" — but upon its release Thursday night, Lil' Kim was accused of dissing the "Super Freaky Girl" star's 2-year-old son.

Minaj, 39, welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020, and affectionately refers to him as "Papa Bear," as she has not revealed his name. In Lil' Kim's lyrics, she raps about an unnamed person and their father and brother being a "bitch," and warns that should they keep up their behavior, their "son gon' be a bitch."

Though the lyrics make no direct reference to Minaj, rapper 50 Cent sent the rumor mill churning with a since-deleted Instagram post that tagged Minaj and told her Lil' Kim had "said something about the baby," while also insulting Kim's 8-year-old daughter.

Shortly after, Lil' Kim quickly took to her Instagram Story to clear things up.

"I never said a word about anyone's child...please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX," she wrote. "To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I'm one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lil Kim Joins Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Plan B’ Remix, Denies Dissing Nick Minaj’s Son
Lil' Kim/Instagram

She added in another Instagram Story: "Anyone who knows me knows even if you are my enemy I would never say anything about anyone's child. Kids are off limits!!!"

Lil' Kim and Minaj have a long history of beef that stretches back to 2007, when Minaj shared a promotional photo that was very similar to a poster Kim released for her 1996 album Hard Core.

As the years went on, the two continued to exchange barbs, as Kim claimed that Minaj never properly acknowledged the star's influence on her music in interviews.

"She strikes me as the type of female that if she was to be my friend, it would just be to get my swag, and once she got that, she would be out," Kim once said during a Hot 97 radio interview.

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Reading Festival day 1 on August 26, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
Jo Hale/Redferns

In recent years, the two appear to have made nice, with Kim saying in 2018 that she was "past that," and both women saying they'd be open to a rap battle with the other. Minaj even claimed that both she and Kim deserved to have been featured on the cover of Vogue.

Meanwhile, Megan first released "Plan B" in April after debuting the song at Coachella. The track samples Jodeci's "Freek'n You (Mr. Dalvin's Freek Mix)," featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan.

She released her second studio album Traumazine in August.

Related Articles
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Megan Thee Stallion She-Hulk Cameo Sets Social Media Ablaze
Megan Thee Stallion's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameo Sets Social Media Ablaze
https://www.youtube.com/watch? Megan Thee Stallion - Plan B [Official Video] 183,546 views Premiered 3 hours ago The official video for Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B" - Out Now! Stream "Plan B" on all platforms: https://megantheestallion.ffm.to/planb Watch the lyric video: https://youtu.be/rU3ayZjDzC0 Subscribe: https://megantheestallion.ffm.to/subs... Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202v=qQuQ8zDxGh0&t=53s
Megan Thee Stallion Releases Her Sexiest and Most Stylish Video Yet for Track 'Plan B'
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty
Megan Thee Stallion, Future
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Team Resisted Paying Future's $250,000 'Pressurelicious' Verse Fee
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16, 2022: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main Coachella Stage on day two of the Coachella Music Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Plan B,' New Track She Premiered at Coachella: 'Run It Up Hotties'
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her Upcoming Documentary
Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her 6-Part Documentary Series 'Nicki' : 'Coming Soon'
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Premieres 'Very Motherf—ing Personal' Diss Track During Her Coachella Debut
Megan Thee Stallion Wants Torey Lanez 'to Go to Jail' After Shooting: 'People Don't Take It Seriously'
Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez to 'Go to Jail' After Shooting: 'People Don't Take It Seriously'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Learn to Play Football from the LA Chargers on New Cardi Tries Episode
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Learn to Play Football from the LA Chargers on New 'Cardi Tries' Episode
Grammy Awards Arrivals
She Slays! Megan Thee Stallion Hits the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet in an Animal Print Dress
Megan Thee Stallion CBS interview
Megan Thee Stallion Explains Lying to Police After Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'Didn't Want Them to Kill Us'
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie as She Vows to Not 'Wear Makeup Until Coachella'
Megan Thee Stallion Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Recounts Being Shot in 2020: 'It Shouldn't Have Got This Crazy'
Ariana Grande - 34+35 Remix (feat. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion)
Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Star in Sultry '34+35' Remix Music Video
MTV EMAs 2018 - Winners Room
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her 39th Birthday by Going Fully Nude on Instagram — See the Photo Shoot