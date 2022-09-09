Lil' Kim Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj's Son on New 'Plan B' Remix with Megan Thee Stallion

Lil' Kim is making it clear that her feature on a new Megan Thee Stallion remix is in no way a dig at Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, 48, teamed up with Megan for a remix of the star's hit single "Plan B" — but upon its release Thursday night, Lil' Kim was accused of dissing the "Super Freaky Girl" star's 2-year-old son.

Minaj, 39, welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020, and affectionately refers to him as "Papa Bear," as she has not revealed his name. In Lil' Kim's lyrics, she raps about an unnamed person and their father and brother being a "bitch," and warns that should they keep up their behavior, their "son gon' be a bitch."

Though the lyrics make no direct reference to Minaj, rapper 50 Cent sent the rumor mill churning with a since-deleted Instagram post that tagged Minaj and told her Lil' Kim had "said something about the baby," while also insulting Kim's 8-year-old daughter.

Shortly after, Lil' Kim quickly took to her Instagram Story to clear things up.

"I never said a word about anyone's child...please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX," she wrote. "To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I'm one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lil' Kim/Instagram

She added in another Instagram Story: "Anyone who knows me knows even if you are my enemy I would never say anything about anyone's child. Kids are off limits!!!"

Lil' Kim and Minaj have a long history of beef that stretches back to 2007, when Minaj shared a promotional photo that was very similar to a poster Kim released for her 1996 album Hard Core.

As the years went on, the two continued to exchange barbs, as Kim claimed that Minaj never properly acknowledged the star's influence on her music in interviews.

"She strikes me as the type of female that if she was to be my friend, it would just be to get my swag, and once she got that, she would be out," Kim once said during a Hot 97 radio interview.

Jo Hale/Redferns

In recent years, the two appear to have made nice, with Kim saying in 2018 that she was "past that," and both women saying they'd be open to a rap battle with the other. Minaj even claimed that both she and Kim deserved to have been featured on the cover of Vogue.

Meanwhile, Megan first released "Plan B" in April after debuting the song at Coachella. The track samples Jodeci's "Freek'n You (Mr. Dalvin's Freek Mix)," featuring Raekwon and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan.

She released her second studio album Traumazine in August.