Lil' Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Roasts Her BET Awards Look: 'All Y'all Can Go to Hell'

Lil' Kim knows she's "a bad bitch!"

On Thursday, Kim, 46, reposted a meme — originally shared by 50 Cent comparing her look at the BET Awards to an owl — saying she was "not bothered not one bit" after her husband Mr. Papers defended her in 50 Cent's comments.

"who did this s—, 👀this ain't right. LOL," 50 Cent, 45, captioned his post, with her husband responding, "Leave my wife out the Jokes Ya heard."

Reposting the meme on her own account, the "Crush on You" rapper wrote that she found the meme "hilarious."

"S— like this don't move me one way or another cause I'm still a bad bitch that n—s bitches, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!! 😂😂" she wrote.

Lil Kim Credit: Lil Kim/Instagram

Then, she directed a message toward 50 Cent: "I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."

The rapper also defended her husband by standing on her side like "a husband is supposed to do."

"All y'all can go to hell. Not Respectfully," she wrote, before inviting people to purchase her book The Queen Bee, in which she said she details 50 Cent asking her on a date.

"Be Blessed every one, stay positive," she ended her note.

During the BET Awards on Sunday, Lil' Kim hit the stage to perform "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y." with Rapsody, Monie Love and MC Lyte in a tribute to Queen Latifah.

Lil' Kim exclusively announced her upcoming memoir — out Nov. 2 — with PEOPLE back in April.

"I'm excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time," Lil' Kim told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement then. "Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil' Kim, but they have no idea."

The Queen Bee details Lil' Kim's nearly 30-year career — and the challenges she's met head on. Now, she's finally opening up about it all.