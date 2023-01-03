Lil Keed's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner 7 Months After He Died Suddenly at Age 24

Lil Keed died on May 13 roughly two hours after he was admitted to a hospital for stomach and back pain

By
Chelsea White
Chelsea White Headshot
Chelsea White

Chelsea White is West Coast Digital Night News Editor at PEOPLE. As a senior news editor, she assigns and edits stories across verticals from crime to style. Prior to working at PEOPLE, the award-winning journalist has covered everything from the Oscars to violent gang wars for media outlets across the globe including The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Star and Celebuzz as well as producing content for Us Weekly, Women's Weekly, Woman's Day, NW and OK! Magazine.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on January 3, 2023 08:43 PM
Lil Keed
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Keed's cause of death has been determined after he died suddenly in May.

The rapper, who was associated with Young Thug's YSL Records, died at the age of 24.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled that he died of natural causes due to eosinophilia, PEOPLE confirms.

The Mayo Clinic defines eosinophilia as a "higher than normal level of eosinophils" which "are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer."

According to the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, in Lil Keed's case, the coroner said it's unclear what caused the condition.

On May 13 around 7:30 p.m. local time, the "Came and Saw" rapper said he needed to go to the hospital, per the coroner's report.

"He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains," the report added. "His brother noted that the decedent's eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle."

Lil Keed suffered a seizure on the way to the hospital "before going unresponsive." He later died at the hospital at 10:14 p.m. that day.

Last year, he was in a Georgia hospital after having stomach pain but "he left against medical advice and did not seek follow-up care," said the coroner, adding that he frequently drank alcohol and smoked a vape pen.

His family said he did not use drugs or have any other medical conditions.

Lil Keed's brother, Lil Gotit, confirmed the rapper's death on Instagram at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley Dead at 31

"Can't believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," he captioned a photo of himself and his late brother.

Quana Bandz — Lil Keed's girlfriend and the mother of daughter Naychur — also mourned the rapper in an Instagram post of her own.

"I love you sooooo much baby what I'm post to do with out you I can't breathe right sleep right nothing I don't even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can't take this," she wrote beside a series of videos and photos of time spent with her late beau.

Lil Keed — born Rahqid Render, according to a bio on YSL's website — signed to the label in 2018 after one of his mixtapes was noticed by Young Thug, who founded the label.

