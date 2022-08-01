Lil Durk posted a photo of himself to Instagram with a bandage covering his eye after the incident, which occurred Saturday at the Chicago music festival

Lil Durk Says He'll 'Take a Break' from Performing After Pyrotechnic Accident at Lollapalooza

Rapper Lil Durk suffered an injury during his Lollapalooza 2022 performance.

While performing a set at the Chicago music festival on Saturday, the 29-year-old "Broadway Girls" rapper was injured after onstage pyrotechnics went off right in front of him.

Durk later posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a face mask with a bandage covering his eye in a hospital following the incident and noted that he needs time to recuperate before returning to the stage.

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I'ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y'all 💙," he wrote in the post's caption.

Lil Durk performs during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Some of Durk's famous friends sent words of encouragement to the "Save Me" artist in the comments section, such as rapper T.I., who wrote, "Shake back King." Music producer and artist Swizz Beatz commented, "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 get well King."

Fan-shot videos posted to social media show Durk walking across the stage as two explosives went off in his face. He then stumbled backwards and wiped his eyes with his white t-shirt.

The Chicago native managed to continue his performance, however, yelling to the crowd, "Who wants smoke?" before launching into a performance of his Nardo Wick collaboration "Who Want Smoke??," released in 2021.

Lil Durk performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Durk is currently engaged to longtime girlfriend India Royale. In December 2021, he popped the question onstage during a concert in his hometown.

He first serenaded his bride-to-be with 2018's "India Pt. II" as she joined him onstage at the United Center, where he was performing as part of the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam.

As the model and influencer turned away, Durk got down on one knee and held out a ring box.

Lil Durk Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage Lil Durk and India Royale | Credit: Lil Durk/Instagram

"You know I love you to death, you've been holding me down, you know what I'm saying, when I was going through a lot," he told her as the crowd cheered. "You've been the realest to me and I love you to death… Do you wanna be my wife?"

The rapper then gave India the microphone, she said "Yes," and the couple shared a sweet hug as the stage filled with people dancing and cheering.