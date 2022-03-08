Lil Bo Weep's father Matthew Schofield confirmed the musician's death, revealing her family had worked with the Australian authorities to get her back into the country from America

Musician and YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Dead at 22: 'We Lost the Fight for My Daughter's Life'

Lil Bo Weep, a rising star of the social media music scene, has died. She was 22.

The Australian singer (née Winona Brooks) died Thursday after struggling with "depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction," according to a statement on Facebook from her father Matthew Schofield. A cause of death was not immediately available.

"This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation [Department of Foreign Affaird] but broken," he wrote.

"She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her."

"As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that I love so so much. She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.

"A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this. ALWAYS IN MY HEART. I LOVE MY WINNIE. Lil Bo Weep," Schofield concluded.

The musician previously mourned the anniversary of losing an unborn child on Instagram, reaching out to her 35,000 followers with an emotionally raw video on Wednesday, which was her final post.

"I've been crying all day, so I'm sorry," she said in the clip. "But around this time last year, I lost my child and I would like to do something in remembrance of her, preferably spread some flowers at a beach and spend the day just mourning."

The SOLOS artist noted in the caption that she was taking medication to help her "avoid any psychosis from my CPTSD," adding: "Not only have I been mourning my child, I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder."

Lil Bo Weep began putting out music in 2015 and has since amassed more than 36,000 followers on SoundCloud, 227,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 124,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She released her last song "PTSD" in December.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.