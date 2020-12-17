Rapper Lil Baby Helps Throw 7th Birthday Party for George Floyd's Daughter Gianna

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who was a close friend of Floyd's, also helped organize the birthday bash

Nearly seven months after George Floyd was killed, rapper Lil Baby and a group of celebrities teamed up to give his daughter Gianna a special birthday party.

To celebrate her seventh birthday, the first without her father, the hitmaker surprised Gianna with a L.O.L. dolls-themed bash on Wednesday at Atlanta's Pink Hotel, which "The Bigger Picture" rapper, 26, documented on social media.

According to Forbes, the socially-distanced party had been planned since July when Gianna visited family friends and restaurant owners Ericka and William Platt of Atlanta's Restaurant Ten and Rosie's Café. The pair helped put the party together with the rapper and former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who was a close friend of Floyd's.

The lavish party was set up in several different rooms of the hotel and included elaborate decorations, a buffet of candy, and an area dedicated to manicures and pedicures. Many of the attendees were seen wearing face masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, some guests opted not to keep them on.

"RIP George Floyd. Happy B Day Gianna from 'The Bigger Picture,'" the rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, captioned one of his Instagram Stories.

Several other notable names were seen at the event, Forbes reported, including Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, Shaquille O'Neal, rapper Future and his children, as well as the children of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man from Atlanta who was fatally shot by police in June.

"L.o.l Surprise Birthday Party 🥳 Thank you so much @lilbaby_1 for coming and help me celebrate my 7th Birthday 🥳 🎂🎁🎊," Gianna captioned a photo from her party on Instagram.

Jackson also shared several photos from the event on his Instagram page. "Georgie look at these smiles. We got u bro," he captioned a picture of Gianna getting a pedicure at the bash.

"Real ones do real things," he added in another post. "Salute to @lilbaby_1 for making sure @_giannapinkfloyd had a birthday to remember. Super Solid. #justiceforgeorgefloyd."

Washington told Forbes that she was "very grateful" for the work everyone put in for her daughter's party.

"This is a very difficult time for my daughter," she said. "So we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father."

Floyd was killed on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis. His death and the viral video that documented the incident — showing an officer with his knee firmly placed on the back of Floyd's neck while he groaned in pain for several minutes — sparked widespread outrage and galvanized the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.