A$AP Rocky! Megan Thee Stallion! Ludacris! All the Best Performance Pics from Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021
This year's annual festival took place Sept. 17-19 in Las Vegas
Megan Thee Stallion
Credit: Matt Cowan
A$AP Rocky
Credit: Matt Cowan
St. Vincent
Credit: Matt Cowan
Death from Above
Credit: Matt Cowan
Modest Mouse
Credit: Matt Cowan
Ludacris
Credit: Matt Cowan
Haim
Credit: Matt Cowan
Willow Smith
Credit: Matt Cowan
All Time Low
Credit: Matt Cowan
Brittany Howard
Credit: Matt Cowan
BIA
Credit: Matt Cowan
Ashnikko
Credit: Matt Cowan
