A$AP Rocky! Megan Thee Stallion! Ludacris! All the Best Performance Pics from Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021

This year's annual festival took place Sept. 17-19 in Las Vegas

By Matt Cowan September 20, 2021 05:15 PM

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Matt Cowan
A$AP Rocky

Credit: Matt Cowan

St. Vincent

Credit: Matt Cowan
Death from Above

Credit: Matt Cowan
Modest Mouse

Credit: Matt Cowan

Ludacris

Credit: Matt Cowan
Haim

Credit: Matt Cowan
Willow Smith

Credit: Matt Cowan
All Time Low

Credit: Matt Cowan
Brittany Howard

Credit: Matt Cowan
BIA

Credit: Matt Cowan
Ashnikko

Credit: Matt Cowan
