See Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and More from the 2019 Life Is Beautiful Festival

The Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas is known for its pop-friendly headliners and vibrant art installations. This year's lineup included Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Zedd, Black Key, and more — and EW was on the ground to capture it all
By Ben Trivett
September 23, 2019 03:27 PM

Post Malone  

Matt Cowan
Billie Eilish

Matt Cowan

Janelle Monáe

Matt Cowan
Chance the Rapper

Matt Cowan
Walk the Moon

Matt Cowan

Zedd

Matt Cowan
Maggie Rogers

Matt Cowan
Vampire Weekend

Matt Cowan
Dashboard Confessional

Matt Cowan
Wayne Newton

Matt Cowan
Rae Sremmurd

Matt Cowan
The Life Is Beautiful Pride Parade

Matt Cowan
Of Monsters and Men

Matt Cowan
Monsta X

Matt Cowan
Masego

Matt Cowan
Madison Beer

Matt Cowan
King Princess

Matt Cowan
Jonathan Van Ness

Matt Cowan
Gunna

Matt Cowan
Gallant

Matt Cowan
Fred Armisen

Matt Cowan
Flora Cash

Matt Cowan
Durand Jones & the Indications

Matt Cowan
Toto

Matt Cowan
Chelsea Cutler

Matt Cowan
Carly Rae Jepsen

Matt Cowan
Bea Miller

Matt Cowan
The Regrettes

Matt Cowan
