Liam Payne Pleads the Fifth Rather Than Confirm Romance with Naomi Campbell on WWHL

Image zoom Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne Getty (2)

Liam Payne can neither confirm nor deny a rumored fling with Naomi Campbell.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, the “Strip That Down” singer, 26, agreed to a game of “Plead the Fifth.” For the late-night show’s sketch, celebrities face three taboo questions from host Andy Cohen, only able to pass on one.

Right out of the gate during the interrogation game, the former One Direction member used his plead the fifth option, unwilling to confirm or deny that he was ever romantically linked to Campbell, 49.

“I pled the fifth — it’s my right as a human,” he joked, when the episode’s other special guest, Lea Michele, suggested his refusal to respond was itself a confirmation.

Liam, whose debut solo album, LP1, is now available, struck up rumors of a potential romance with the model earlier this year when he left flirty comments under Campbell’s Instagram posts.

RELATED: Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell Flirt on Instagram: ‘Perfection in a Person’

“Perfection in a person…don’t give me those eyes,” Payne commented on one of Campbell’s selfies. Campbell had commented “Beautiful soul” on one of the singer’s posts, to which he replied, “takes one to know one.”

When asked whether she was dating Payne back in March, Campbell gave The Jonathan Ross Show a non-answer: “I never discuss my personal life.”

Payne split from ex-girlfriend Cheryl in July 2018 after more than two years of dating. The pair share a 2½-year-old son, Bear, and both released a statement on Twitter announcing their split.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make,” Payne wrote at the time. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Liam Payne Opens Up About Why Becoming a ‘Young’ Dad Was the ‘Most Scary Thing in the World’

Forgoing that question meant Payne was in the hot seat for the next two Q’s, unable to skip them.

The next inquiry posed by Cohen wasn’t a hard one for Payne — he had to reveal which One Direction band member he believed was the most well-endowed. His answer? Himself.

“Am I allowed to say myself?” he said. “Well, I’m gonna say me; that’s almost like pleading the fifth.”

For his final question, Payne was asked to divulge what he talked to Harry Styles about when they recently reunited for the first time in three years.

“We spoke about a number of things,” he said. “… It was good to see him. He was pretty much the same boy I left him. We spoke about kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff.”