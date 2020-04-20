Liam Payne Talks Possible One Direction Reunion: 'Louis Told Me Off for Revealing a Bit of Our Plans'

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty

Liam Payne is spilling a bit more detail about a possible One Direction reunion.

During an Instagram Live chat with Alesso on Sunday, the singer, 26, told the deejay that the boy band, including members Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, has been keeping in touch with one another.

“I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever. He’s in London as well. Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” Payne said.

“Oh, wow, the whole world is about to explode,” Alesso replied as Payne told him, “You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band.”

During their conversation, Alesso also told Payne that he was getting a lot of questions about One Direction from fans, especially about a reunion.

“I can’t say too much. It was actually, Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat,” Payne said.

Ahead of the group’s 10-year anniversary on July 23, reunion rumors were first sparked in January when the group’s website was updated.

Fans also noticed that Styles, Payne, Tomlinson and Horan now all follow Malik on Twitter. (Malik has yet to follow back.) All of the members also now follow the group’s Twitter account.

Additionally, fans noticed that the group’s page on Apple Music had since updated to feature a photo of the group with Malik.

Payne recently told The Sun that the boy band had virtually reconnected amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he said.

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around,” Payne added.