Liam Payne Jokes He's 'Fragile' After Cheryl Split Despite Moving On with New Flame Cairo Dwek

Liam Payne is moving on with model Cairo Dwek after his split from Cheryl, but the singer says in a new interview he’s still working to get past his previous relationship.

“I’m a bit fragile at times,” the former One Direction singer, 24, joked during a new interview with the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 while promoting his new solo EP First Time. “No, I’m alright. You know, it’s been okay. Obviously there’s a lot of stuff I’ve still got to sort out with my life.”

During the chat, the entertainer revealed he and Cheryl, 35, actually split “a couple of weeks” before the news went public. “That’s the bit when it really hits home,” he added. “It’s like breaking up twice. We already did this once, and now I’m having to go through all of that again.”

In his four-track EP, the star seemingly addresses his breakup on the tracks “Depend on It” and “Slow.”

“We used to be loving, touching, kissing / Like our lives depend on it / How we did get to lying, crying, always fighting,” he sings on “Depend on It.”

And on “Slow,” Payne sings about knowing the end of the relationship is near. “If you gonna let me down, let me down slow / Tell me what I already, already know / I know that your mind’s already made up / But give me one more night now before we give up,” read the lyrics.

Earlier this month, Payne was photographed packing on the PDA with Dwek, 20, while on vacation in Lake Como.

The new couple held hands, kissed and kept their arms wrapped around each other while enjoying a leisurely stroll in Italy, as seen photos on Just Jared.

On July 1, the “Bedroom Floor” singer confirmed he and 35-year-old Cheryl — with whom he shares 16-month-old son Bear — had split after more than two years together.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make,” Payne wrote on Twitter. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”