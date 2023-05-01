Liam Payne 'Strips That Down' in Shirtless Poolside Selfie — See the Pic!

The One Direction alum showed off his abs on Instagram, complete with a pair of Crocs

By
Published on May 1, 2023 01:25 PM
liam payne
Liam Payne poses shirtless. Photo: liam payne/instagram

Liam Payne has got that "One Thing," alright — a shirtless poolside selfie showing off his physique!

The One Direction alum, 29, posted a flattering photo to Instagram over the weekend, featuring him standing shirtless walking around a pool. In it, he rocks a pair of white Crocs, sweatpants and holds a cup of coffee the Jonah Hill way.

"Dude… I kinda feel like you asked for this @tydollasign," Payne captioned the post.

If you're wondering why Payne tagged Ty Dolla Sign in his shirtless selfie, well, the post is actually a carousel post, with Ty featured in the second slide.

In the second image, Payne posed alongside Ty and songwriter Jamie Scott — who was one of One Direction's main songwriters back in the day. Scott was responsible for many of the group's biggest hits, including "Best Song Ever" and "Night Changes."

Others have flocked to the post's comment section to commend Payne on his appearance, including Mark Wahlberg, who called the singer a "beast."

Hopefully Payne's abs translate to the soccer field, as on June 11, he'll be hitting Old Trafford, Manchester to participate in Soccer Aid in an effort to raise funds for Unicef UK. Last year, he lost as captain of the England team, but has a new approach this time around.

"I think it's different this year approaching 30. I feel like I know myself so much more and not feeling those confidence issues I had last year", he told the PA news agency. "I was really serious and I just wish I just had more fun and that's what it's about."

Liam Payne attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Back in March, after attending the London premiere of bandmate Louis Tomlinson's new documentary All of Those Voices, Payne reminisced on their time in the band and his admiration for the singer with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience," Payne wrote, alongside a photo of the pair. "My neck hurts from how much I'm looking up to you right now. You were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind just extends that respect I have for you."

Payne continued, writing that he was "sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn't do better for you" given some of the things Tomlinson, 31, has "dealt with" and "held inside."

"I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I'm me again so will try and make amends," he wrote. "I'm emotionally drained watching the movie and I only did an hour and a half, you lived it and I'm so proud of how you did it not only with amazing music but with passion and the will to get up off the canvas every time life beat you down and fight back."

"I'm so thankful to have you in my life mate. I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I've never shared it, but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same."

While no One Direction reunion has been confirmed for anytime soon (or anytime ever, really), Harry Styles made an appearance on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden last week, opening up about the potential of one in the future. "I feel it's not a yes or no question," said Styles, 29.

"I would never say never to that," he added. "If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don't see why we wouldn't."

"I take that as a yes!" Corden then exclaimed with a laugh.

