Liam Payne Says He and Fiancée Maya Henry Are 'Very Happy' and Have Come Out of COVID 'Stronger'

Liam Payne has found a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a brief split from model Maya Henry, the 28-year-old singer told PEOPLE that the two are still engaged and that their time in quarantine ultimately brought them closer together.

"She's still my fiancée," Payne said alongside Henry at the Taste the Future Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday. "We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been."

The former One Direction singer was first linked to Henry, 22, in 2018. The pair confirmed their romance in September 2019, and Payne popped the question to the model in August 2020.

"I think we went through a lot in COVID," Payne told PEOPLE at Thursday's event, which he co-hosted. "I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger."

He added that as a "couple that's gone through COVID together," the majority of their time in quarantine was spent with each other. "Most couples who have been married for years struggled, right?" he said. "So, I mean, we're still really happy to be here together today."

