March 25, 2015 — the day Zayn Malik announced his departure from One Direction — will always be remembered as a sad, sad day for Directioners

Watch Liam Payne Poke Fun at the One Direction 'Meeting' After Zayn Malik Decided to Quit the Band

More than six years after Zayn Malik's shocking departure from One Direction, Liam Payne is poking fun at the aftermath of the moment.

On Monday, Payne poked fun at the meeting he and his bandmates — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — had with management after Malik, 28, decided he was quitting the band in 2015.

"POV the meeting after zayn quit," reads his on-screen caption as Payne, 28, mouths the words to a viral audio of a confused man asking, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we're going?"

In less than an hour, the video had already garnered nearly a million likes and 3 million views as comments from Directioners surprised Payne would address that moment flooded the comments.

"YOU WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE," wrote one fan. "LIAM YOU DID NOT," added another. "Impeccable use of this sound," wrote a third.

And in his caption, Payne made it clear that it was all for fun: "forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side," he wrote, with the hashtag, #sunshine, referring to his newest single, and a set of laughing emojis.

Since going on hiatus after dropping Made in the AM as a fourpiece, One Direction has spoke openly about their time in the group and have emphasized that there's no bad blood.

"When you look at the history of people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologize for being in the band," Styles, 27, told Variety last year. "'Don't worry, everyone, that wasn't me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.' But we loved being in the band."

Payne, however, has been open about alcoholism and the mental health issues he faced while he was in the group.

"I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it," Payne said on a podcast earlier this year. "No one would ever have seen it."

Asked if these low moments included moments of "suicidal ideation," Payne replied, "Yeah. There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. It was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that I was like 'Right, I need to fix myself.'"