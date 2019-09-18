Liam Payne Teases One Direction Reunion — But Says He Hasn’t Spoken to Harry Styles 'in a While'

Liam Payne revealed that while the majority of his former One Direction bandmates are up for a reunion, he’s not so sure about Harry Styles.

The 26-year-old singer spoke candidly about the boy band members on Sirius XM Hits 1’s “The Morning Mash Up” Tuesday, sharing why it’s hard to predict when a reunion could happen.

“I say different times all the time because whatever I’m thinking might happen, but it’s difficult,” the “Strip That Down” singer said in response about how long it could take to bring the band back together.

“I mean I haven’t spoken to Harry in a while so I don’t really know where his head’s at with that. I heard he mentioned it in some sort of magazine thing or whatever the other day, which was cool, but I think everybody else has been really outspoken and I think that they’re like ready to go whenever,” he added.

The “Sign of the Times” musician, 25, touched on the idea of a One Direction reunion in his September Rolling Stone cover story titled “Sex, Psychedelics and the Secrets of Stardom.“

While he shared that he’s focusing on his solo career right now, he wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the band, should the timing be right.

“I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way. If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again,’ ” he said at the time.

While Styles may not be on board at the moment, Payne told Sirius XM that former band members, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have expressed interest in a reunion.

“I know Niall was ready the day that we decided to stop for a second,” Payne said. “He was like, ‘Sure we’re coming back in tomorrow, boys!’ He was just ready to go.”

Earlier this year, Tomlinson shared with ODE Entertainment that he’s thinks a reunion “will happen.”

Tomlinson said, ”I think it’s inevitable.”

Recently, Payne and Tomlinson had their own mini reunion when the singers both performed individually at the Coca-Cola Music Experience Festival in Madrid.

One fan caught a video of Payne giving a shoutout to Tomlinson during his set on Sept. 13.

“Louis is hiding out there as well, somewhere,” he said as fans cheered. “We both discussed that we forgot to wish Niall a happy birthday,” he added of their other bandmate, Niall Horan.

Payne asked the audience to join in on a “quick happy birthday” for Horan, leading the crowd in song and riffing at the end.