Liam Payne Offers 'Massive Congrats' to Harry Styles as His Album Tops the Charts

They may no longer be bandmates, but Liam Payne is still full of support for Harry Styles.

The “Stack It Up” crooner, 26, offered a celebratory message to Styles to mark the success of his sophomore album Fine Line, which recently topped the Billboard 200 charts.

“Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No. 1 with your first two albums!” Payne wrote on Instagram. “What an achievement, you must be over the moon 💫”

Payne’s post included a photo of Styles’ album cover, which features the 25-year-old singer in flowing white pants and a fuchsia top snapped with a fish-eye lens.

Fine Line — which follows Styles’ chart-topping, self-titled 2017 debut album — pushed 478,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week — the largest sales for a pop album by a male artist in more than four years, Billboard reported.

Payne, meanwhile, is also celebrating new music, having released his debut album LP1 on Dec. 6. The record debuted at No. 111 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The British singers rose to fame together as bandmates in One Direction, which formed on The X Factor in 2010 and eventually went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 after five albums.

In the years since, the two have spoken openly about the friendships they have and haven’t kept up with both each other and their fellow bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Styles told Rolling Stone in August that he “definitely” took his friendships with him when the band called it quits, as they understood what he’d been through like no one else.

“We’re always going to have that, even if we’re not the closest,” he said. “We did this really cool thing together, and we’ll always have that.”

Payne, meanwhile, recently told The Face magazine that of all his One Direction friendships, his bond with Styles was the most questionable.

“I speak to Louis quite regularly. I feel like I know where I stand with Niall. But with Harry, there’s so much mystery around who he’s kind of become,” he explained. “I was actually genuinely looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought, ‘I don’t know what more I’d say to him other than, ‘Hello,’ and ‘How are you?’”

The star got his chance to chat when the two reunited at Capital FM’s Jingle Ball earlier this month for the first time in three years.

Payne told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that the two talked “kids and happiness,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“We hadn’t seen each other for three years. Literally, I hadn’t seen him once — we hadn’t spoken or anything,” he said. “So it was good to see him. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him.”