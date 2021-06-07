I've just not been very good at relationships," said Payne, who got engaged to Henry in August

Liam Payne and Maya Henry Call Off Engagement: 'It Was Best for Both of Us,' Says Singer

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have called it quits.

The "Strip That Down" singer, 27, revealed his split from the model on Monday's episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Asked if he was single, Payne replied, "I am indeed."

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he said. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."

Without going into specifics about what went wrong, the singer said that he "wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

"I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen," he added. "I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us...but it just feels like that."

As for Henry — who has yet to publicly comment on their split — he added, "I hope she's happy."

Payne and Henry were first romantically linked in August 2018, following his split from ex-girlfriend Cheryl in July, with whom he shares son Bear, 4.

However, the former One Direction singer didn't confirm his new romance until September 2019. The singer then popped the question to the model in August 2020.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December about their life at home together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Payne said that "it's been a blessing, but we've had our ups and our downs."

"It's also been one of the busiest times I've had in my life, and I'm super grateful and very fortunate for that," he said. "But at the same time, it's really difficult if you're on the same floor as your spouse whilst you're working away on your Zooms and you're thinking, 'Oh my God, do I need to go make sure you're okay and give you a cuddle?' "