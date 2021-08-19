Liam Payne and Maya Henry Seen Leaving Luxury Yacht in St. Tropez Months After Ending Engagement

Liam Payne announced that he and Maya Henry had broken off their engagement in June of this year

Liam Payne and Maya Henry may have rekindled their romance just months after calling off their engagement.

The former couple was recently spotted departing a luxury yacht party in St. Tropez in photos obtained by PEOPLE.

In a few of the snaps, Payne appears to be walking down the dock a few steps ahead of Henry.

Another shot shows Henry holding onto Payne's arm while he chats with a friend.

The former One Direction bandmate sports simple black joggers and a white T-shirt, while Henry wore a knee-length patterned pink dress with matching pink strappy heels.

A rep for Payne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Payne announced that he and Henry had broken off their engagement in June of this year during an episode of Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.

When Bartlett asked if he was single, Payne replied: "I am indeed. I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."

He added, "That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."

Without going into specifics about what went wrong, the singer said that he "wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

"I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen," he added. "I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us...but it just feels like that."

Payne and model Henry, 20, were first romantically linked in August 2018, but he didn't confirm their relationship until September 2019. That same month, Henry also made the romance Instagram official with a sweet cuddly photo of the pair which she captioned, "All smiles over here 😆💞."

A year later, Payne spoke with Good Morning America about his engagement for the first time since their happy news was confirmed by PEOPLE on Aug. 28 — after the pair was spotted on a date in London where the model was sporting a massive diamond ring.

"We're just really happy," Payne said during his virtual interview. "The last week I've had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!"