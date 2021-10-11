Liam Payne and Maya Henry Kiss During Return to Red Carpet as a Couple

Liam Payne and Maya Henry got engaged in August 2020, and the singer confirmed their split in June

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are heating up the red carpet!

On Saturday, the pair attended the world premiere of Ron's Gone Wrong at the British Film Institute's 65th London Film Festival. Payne's new song, "Sunshine," is featured in the film.

The former One Direction star, 28, and the 21-year-old model packed on the PDA, with Henry resting her head on Payne's shoulder at one point and leaning in for a kiss at another.

The outing comes nearly six months after Payne announced that he and Henry broke off their engagement during a June episode of Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast. When the host asked if he was single, Payne replied: "I am indeed. I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."

He added, "That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."

Without going into specifics about what went wrong, the "Night Changes" singer said that he "wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

"I can honestly say that I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did but it had to happen," Payne explained. "I know that's the corniest way of saying it was best for both of us...but it just feels like that."

In August, the model and the musician were spotted out together again, departing a luxury yacht party in St. Tropez in photos obtained by PEOPLE.

The duo were first romantically linked in August 2018, but Payne didn't confirm their relationship until September 2019.

A year later, he spoke with Good Morning America about his engagement for the first time since their happy news was confirmed by PEOPLE on Aug. 28, 2020 — after Henry was seen sporting a massive diamond ring during a date in London.

"We're just really happy," the star told GMA at the time. "The last week I've had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it feels like a lot of firsts for me actually, which is great!"