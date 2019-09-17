Liam Payne Steps Out with Model Maya Henry Over One Year After Cheryl Split

Liam Payne is moving in a new romantic direction.

The former One Direction musician, 26, was spotted with model Maya Henry as the two were on their way to dinner in New York City Monday.

The pair was dressed in casual chic attire, Payne wearing a black button down tucked into pinstripe joggers and black boots, while Henry wore a rust-colored jacket over a black cropped shirt, flared black pants, and black pumps.

Henry paired the look with a silver chain necklace, a black purse, and wore her hair up in a high ponytail.

The singer held his arm around Henry’s back as the couple walked to the restaurant, and were seen holding hands in another photo.

Payne’s date night comes just a year after his split from singer Cheryl, who the star dated for three years. They share 2-year-old son, Bear Grey.

Cheryl, 36, and the former boy band musician — who first began dating in late 2015 — announced their split on Twitter last July in a statement saying they were “sad” to part ways and that it was a “tough decision.”

Just a few months later, in August 2018, Payne said he was still “a bit fragile” during an interview with the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 while promoting his solo EP First Time.

“I’m all right,” said Payne, who was seeing model Cairo Dwek, at the time. “You know, it’s been okay. Obviously there’s a lot of stuff I’ve still got to sort out with my life.”

Meanwhile, Cheryl is in no rush to move on romantically, but says she’s open to becoming a mom again. “You don’t necessarily have to be in a relationship,” she told The Telegraph. “I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional.”

“You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man,” Cheryl added. “There are definitely other routes I would consider.”