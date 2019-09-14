Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson Together Again in Madrid — and Give Shout-Out to Niall Horan

The band is (almost) back together!

Former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson had a mini reunion this weekend as the singers both performed individually at the Coca-Cola Music Experience Festival in Madrid.

Payne documented the special moment on Twitter Saturday, posting photos of the two reuniting as well as pictures taken from his set on stage.

“L is for…” he began the post, seemingly referring to his pal Louis.

“Thanks for having me Madrid!,” he continued. “Had a lot of fun last night. Good luck to @Louis_Tomlinson tonight for his first solo headline gig #CCME,” he wrote as Tomlinson is set to take the CCME stage Saturday evening.

The two photos show the singers catching up backstage, smiling together in one picture and laughing in another.

One fan caught a video of Payne giving a shoutout to Tomlinson during his set Friday night.

“Louis is hiding out there as well, somewhere,” he said as fans cheered. “We both discussed that we forgot to wish Niall a happy birthday,” he added of their other bandmate, Niall Horan.

📲 | Liam Payne mentioned Louis during his set at #CCME before singing happy birthday to Niall Horan ♥️ “Louis is hiding out there as well, somewhere… and we both discussed that we forgot to wish niall a happy birthday” © aimhlover

Payne asked the audience to join in on a “quick happy birthday” for Horan, leading the crowd in song and riffing at the end.

Earlier this year, Tomlinson shared with ODE Entertainment about the possibility of the boy band’s reunion — revealing what fans desperately wanted to hear.

“I do think it will happen. I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t,” Tomlinson said. ”I think it’s inevitable.”

The father of one explained that it’s not a question of “if” they reunite, but rather when the best time would be, speaking to each artists’ individual career goals.

“‘When?’ Is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment,” the “Back to You” singer said. “I feel like, what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually.”

Tomlinson added, “I think that’s vitally important for when we get back. It’s just ‘when’ as far as I’m concerned, but I don’t know the answer to the question ‘when’ yet.”