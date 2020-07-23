The singer hosted his own BBC Radio 1 set on Thursday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of One Direction forming

Liam Payne Reveals He Still Listens to One Direction — but Only When He's 'Really Drunk'

Liam Payne might not sing One Direction hits in front of thousands of adoring fans these days, but that hasn't stopped him from belting out their songs at home — after a few beers!

"Usually when I'm really drunk is when the One Direction playlist starts to come out," Payne, 26, revealed on BBC Radio 1 Thursday.

"It can go one or two ways," he added. "We can be one of those really happy drunks that wants to listen to 'Act My Age' and all those kinds of songs, but then also I get a little bit thoughtful when I'm drunk sometimes — then we go into 'Once in a Lifetime' and all the slow jams."

To mark the occasion Liam took over the BBC mic from regular DJ Scott Mills to host his own Radio 1 set, while also taking time to reflect on his years in the band.

"I remember the very first time they shut down the street on X Factor for us," said Payne. "That's when I knew more than anything that it was gonna be something different than anyone had seen before."

Taking to Instagram Thursday, he added, "What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for... Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me."

And the advice he would give to his younger self, now that the band has officially disbanded? Relax and enjoy the ride.

"In those days. I was really quite uptight about a lot of everything that was going on because it was such a serious thing in our lives and I don't know if you knew, but no one around us was taking it very serious," joked Payne on Radio 1.

"There was a point in time when we used to stay in these hotels because they hadn't figured out where the hell we were going to live yet and I'd get up in the morning and I get a call from the manager being like, 'Someone's naked dive-bombing the pool and the other residents in the hotel are complaining' or 'Someone's gone down the stairs on a mattress or thrown a plate out the window in the car park.'"

"Like there was loads of stuff that I'd just wake up with every morning. So that was always my job to be like Mr. Debbie Downer. Somebody had to do it. I just wish it wasn't me."

Thankfully for Payne — who's recently reunited with 3-year-old son Bear following three months apart during lockdown — he suffers from what he calls "boy band memory loss" and can't remember many details of the band's antics anyway.

"My favorite one is when people who I've had a picture with once, always get offended when I can't remember," he added.

This hasn't stopped him from stepping into the recording studio and continuing his music career and appearing in a recent online concert.

Despite the boy band having split in 2016, he also remains hugely supportive of his former 1D bandmates and the success that the likes of Harry Styles have had with the hit song "Adore You."