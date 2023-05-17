Liam Payne Says He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days' and Is Working on a New Album: 'I'm Super Happy'

The One Direction alum also said he "definitely" wants to tour his upcoming album

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 17, 2023 11:10 AM
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Liam Payne. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Liam Payne is focused on the future.

The One Direction alum, 29, revealed that he recently marked 100 days of sobriety, and is also making plans to tour his as-yet-unreleased second album.

"I'm sober now over 100 days," Payne told iFL TV after an interviewer complimented his appearance. "I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I'm super happy."

The "Strip That Down" singer previously revealed that he found superstardom difficult as a member of One Direction, and often turned to alcohol to help himself cope. "It's almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was pissed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on," he told Men's Health Australia in 2019. "I mean, it was fun. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic."

Since the group announced an extended hiatus in 2015, Payne and his bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have all gone on to pursue solo careers.

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Payne Reveals He's Been in Contact with His One Direction Bandmates While in Self-Isolation

Payne, who is dad to son Bear, 6, with ex Cheryl, released his debut album LP1 in 2019.

Though he's released a few one-off singles in the years since, the musician told iFL that he's been hard at work on a follow-up record.

"I've been making an album for a change, which is quite fun. It's been good, so I'm excited to bring it out here and I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual 'cause I wasn't sure I was gonna tour for a long time," he said. "I was kind of over it a little bit. But I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans."

Liam Payne attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England
Liam Payne. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Payne is set to hit the soccer field in Old Trafford, Manchester on June 11 as part of Soccer Aid, which will raise funds for Unicef UK. Last year, he lost as captain of the England team, but has a new approach this time around.

"I think it's different this year approaching 30. I feel like I know myself so much more and not feeling those confidence issues I had last year", he told the PA news agency. "I was really serious and I just wish I just had more fun and that's what it's about."

