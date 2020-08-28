The singer and model were first romantically linked in August 2018

Liam Payne Engaged to Girlfriend Maya Henry, Sports Massive Ring While Out with Singer in London

Liam Payne is ready to spend forever with girlfriend Maya Henry!

The "Strip That Down" singer and the model are engaged, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday.

Payne, 26, and Henry, 20, were spotted on Thursday evening in London where the model was snapped sporting a massive diamond ring.

The Texas native paired the blingy rock with a plunging black dress, leather jacket, black handbag and strappy sandal heels while Payne accompanied his fiancée in a gold patterned shirt and black pants.

Payne and Henry were first romantically linked in August 2018, following his split from ex-girlfriend Cheryl in July. However, the former One Direction singer didn't confirm his new romance until September 2019.

After going public, Payne opened up about the couple's decision to embrace the spotlight in a 2019 interview with Roman Kemp.

“I’m just past the point of where I’m bothered or not. It’s not worth my happiness; I’d just rather go out and do what I want," he said at the time. "I’ve got nothing to hide.”

Henry also made the romance Instagram official in September with a sweet cuddly photo of the pair which she captioned, "All smiles over here 😆💞."

Payne shares 3-year-old son, Bear Grey, with Cheryl. The English singer and the former boy band musician — who first began dating in late 2015 — announced their split on Twitter in July 2018 in a statement saying they were “sad” to part ways and that it was a “tough decision.”

In October, Payne opened up about how his split from Cheryl and his new relationship with Henry were big moments for his personal growth.

“With love, I think you don’t really understand it until it gives you that sting. It took a long time with me. Something really hurt me and it kind of made me appreciate love and people a lot more,” he said. “For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating really hard.”